Michael Patterson, 82 a longtime Leavenworth, Kansas, resident passed away in Summerfield Florida on 11 August, 2022. The son of Virgil and Axa Patterson, he was born in Willoughby, Ohio. He attended local schools, graduating from Harvey High, then going on to Miami University of Ohio where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He obtained degrees from American University and Western Kentucky University.

In 1964 Mike entered the US Army where he served his country proudly for 24 years as a Green Beret, Ranger and Foreign Area Officer. Assignments took him around the globe, to Vietnam three times, Middle East, Central and South America, Europe and US posts. He wore many hats during these assignments including the helmets of a combat officer and UN peacekeeper, and was awarded several decorations including the Purple Heart.

Upon retirement, he worked as a defense contractor, and also observed International elections for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). He participated in several of these missions to Ukraine.

Mike was a 32nd degree Mason, a past Master of Hancock Lodge, Fort Leavenworth, also a member of Scottish Rite, and Abdullah Shrine.

Always a people person, he enjoyed several clubs and organizations – including the prestigious Old Bastards Club, Lions Club, Military Officers Association, American Legion posts in Florida and Kansas, and perhaps his quirky favorite, a charter member of the Grumpy Old Men’s Athletic Club (GOMAC).

For many years, Mike participated in the International Sponsors program, making lifelong friends with International officers attending CGSOC at Ft Leavenworth.

Dabbling in local politics, he served in county party positions, and was a delegate for the Republican National Convention.His hobbies included bicycling which involved frequent trips to the local bike/coffee shop to check out the latest gizmos and strategize for the annual summer Bike Across Kansas. He was also a bibliophile with a basement overflowing with books.

Mike supported several local eateries, and his love of BBQ created an invitation to be an annual judge for the American Royal BBQ. In spite of his vocal commentary on Midwestern BBQ being high grade ketchup, and totally inferior to quality East Coast BBQ, they continued inviting him to judge.

After wintering in Florida for several years, he became a resident. Evenings found him sitting out with neighbors – Mike was a talented storyteller, often embellishing for additional entertainment.

Porching allowed him to continue practicing his well honed psychological operations skills of persuasion and influence. Particularly when it came to political discussions.

Mike was proud of his Finnish heritage, and embodied that term “Sisu”-roughly translated into English as courage, determination, perseverance, tenacity, mettle and persistence.

He is survived by his wife Maggie, son Michael, grandchildren, in laws, cousins and nieces and nephew, including a niece Jennifer, whom he considered a daughter. He was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey, and a grandson, Jeffrey.

Kind and generous, Mike was a great Patriot who loved his country, the Armed Services, his family and his friends.

While no funeral service is currently planned, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Mike loved pets, and his favorite pal Zoe was adopted from Leavenworth Animal Society. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that if anyone is so inclined , they donate to LAWS in Mike’s memory. Leavenworth Animal Welfare Society,728 Cherokee Street – Leavenworth KS 66048.