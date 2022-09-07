91.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the writer who wants to know why amenities fees are used to purchase pickleballs. Well, I’m going to take a wild guess who pays for the bocce balls? Who pays for all of the shuffleboard equipment? Who pays for all of the board games in the recreation centers? Who pays for all of the ping pong balls? Who pays for all of the outside exercise equipment near the recreation centers? Well madam, The Villages pays for all of those items from amenity fees.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

