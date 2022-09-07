92.2 F
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

By Meta Minton

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center.

James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center.

The recreation center on the Historic Side of The Villages was established in 1984. It saw a major renovation in 2006. You can view a Power Point presentation on the history of Paradise Recreation Center at this link: REC546_Paradise_Recreation_Powerpoint_0722

The AAC favors the entire demolition and reconstruction of the recreation center and the pool. The project could cost up to $19 to $20 million.

However, Wronka asked the AAC to leave the pool alone.

“We’re happy with what we have,” Wronka said.

He described the Paradise as a “gem” and noted that it enjoys more shade than most swimming pools in The Villages. He said shady swimming is important to residents who have concerns about skin cancer.

A new resort-style pool is among the options being considered at Paradise pool. There has been some resistance from residents to a resort-style pool.

Director of Recreation John Rohan said an upcoming survey will collect opinions from residents of The Villages about design ideas at Paradise. The survey will be open to all residents of The Villages.

