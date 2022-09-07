Woman who had been drinking at town square arrested after altercation

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation.

Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.

Her male companion drove Murphy’s car to her home on Shalimar Drive in Fruitland Park because he had deemed her too intoxicated to drive. The man said that as he was driving Murphy home, she struck his right arm “several times.” When they reached her home, she picked up a stand-up fan that was in the garage and threw it toward the vehicle. When a deputy arrived on the scene, he observed the fan was in “several pieces on the floor.”

Murphy said the fight had been fueled by her “financial situation” and that she “can’t afford the cost of living.”

The Oklahoma native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

In 2018, Murphy had recently moved to The Villages when she got lost after she had been drinking at Lake Sumter Landing. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in that incident.