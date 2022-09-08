Carline Irene Craycraft

76.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 8, 2022
By Staff Report
Carline “Corky” Irene Craycraft, 81, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday September 5, 2022. She was born March 17, 1941 in Springfield, OH to Virgil and Dottie (nee Lewis) Walls.

Corky was a life member of Sumter 44 Lions Club and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Cecil Craycraft, parents, brother, Donald Lewis, and sister, Linda Rekner.

She was survived by her son, Jack (Kelly) Graham; daughter, Dorothy Ross, grandchildren: Michael Fabbro, Anthony Fabbro and Richard Madden; special friends: Sammie Carlson, Timothy Carlson, and Teresa Fischer and many more loving family and friends.

Please check back for services to be scheduled at the Sumter 44 Lions Club. — Pending Celebration of Life Memorial Services.

