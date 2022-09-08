76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...

CDD 13 residents unhappy with 6 percent maintenance assessment hike

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 13 residents are asking many questions after being hit with a 6 percent maintenance assessment hike.

Residents of Chitty Chatty, Bradford, Citrus Springs, St. Catherine, Hawkins and other villages packed the CDD 13 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center.

Residents of Phases I and II in CDD 13 are seeing the 6 percent increase in their maintenance assessment. There is also a first-time maintenance assessment to be levied on the properties in the new Phase III.

CDD 13’s operating budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has been set at $3.8 million.

Because most of the residents of CDD 13 are still fairly new to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, many still don’t fully understand how residents’ maintenance assessments are used for landscaping in common areas and to support joint infrastructure.

Joe Petosa of the Village of St. Catherine said that with all of new commercial development at Magnolia Plaza, he was curious as to why the burden on residents was increasing rather than decreasing.

“Commercial owners are not contributing to this?” he asked.

The answer to his question was no, commercial properties do not contribute to the upkeep of the residential areas.

Resident Rocky Walker wanted to know about future growth of CDD 13.

“How much more development is coming in District 13?” he asked.

There was not a clear answer to that question.

Several residents also complained about the quality of landscaping south of State Road 44. They said the quality of the landscaping is much better north of State Road 44.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Too many speeders in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident sounds off on the speeders flying through The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Green energy will never be a universal power solution

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that green energy will never be a universal power solution.

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked why amenity money is used to pay for pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos