CDD 13 residents unhappy with 6 percent maintenance assessment hike

Community Development District 13 residents are asking many questions after being hit with a 6 percent maintenance assessment hike.

Residents of Chitty Chatty, Bradford, Citrus Springs, St. Catherine, Hawkins and other villages packed the CDD 13 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center.

Residents of Phases I and II in CDD 13 are seeing the 6 percent increase in their maintenance assessment. There is also a first-time maintenance assessment to be levied on the properties in the new Phase III.

CDD 13’s operating budget for fiscal year 2022-23 has been set at $3.8 million.

Because most of the residents of CDD 13 are still fairly new to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, many still don’t fully understand how residents’ maintenance assessments are used for landscaping in common areas and to support joint infrastructure.

Joe Petosa of the Village of St. Catherine said that with all of new commercial development at Magnolia Plaza, he was curious as to why the burden on residents was increasing rather than decreasing.

“Commercial owners are not contributing to this?” he asked.

The answer to his question was no, commercial properties do not contribute to the upkeep of the residential areas.

Resident Rocky Walker wanted to know about future growth of CDD 13.

“How much more development is coming in District 13?” he asked.

There was not a clear answer to that question.

Several residents also complained about the quality of landscaping south of State Road 44. They said the quality of the landscaping is much better north of State Road 44.