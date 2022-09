To the Editor:

I was wondering if there are plans in the works to extend the existing and add a second left turn lane from going east on County Road 466A to north on Buena Vista Boulevard Something similar to the recent project at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Currently traffic backs up into the left, eastbound lane of 466A while waiting for a green turn arrow, and during snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy.

Rob Kortum

Village of Mallory Square