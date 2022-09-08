Eugene Graybeal

Eugene “Sonny” Samuel Graybeal, 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away September 2, 2022, at Ted & Diane Brandley Hospice House, Summerfield, Florida following a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. He was the husband of Delores Graybeal for 60 years.

Sonny was born in Port Deposit, Maryland on June 21, 1936. He was the only son of the late Eugene and Annie Graybeal. Prior to his retirement he was a structural iron worker, Local 451 in Wilmington, Delaware. He started driving trucks for his uncle and mentor, Demlar Farmer, of Port Deposit, Maryland, at the age of 16. He went on to become an owner/operator truck driver for many years, running his last trip to the west coast in 1988.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Delores Graybeal and daughter, Dawn Dakan (Ricky) of Summerfield, FL and son, Jason Graybeal (Jana Guinn) of Summerfield, FL. He is survived by his grandson Logan Dakan and a sister Ruth Ann Sexton of Perryville, MD.

Sonny and his family lived in West Virginia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and finally made their last move to Florida in 1989.

Sonny was an animal lover and over the years, he brought home many strays, and turned them into lifelong friends. He will be missed by his rescue dog, Cody, and two cats, Smoky and Bandit.

He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and owned many motorcycles over the years. When he was a teenager, he drove his Harley through the hallway of his high school in Elkton, MD. Everyone who knew him, loved his spirit of life and was known as the rebel!

He loved to watch old western movies, and his absolute favorite was Gunsmoke. He adored all things John Wayne and was always listening to George Jones songs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patricia Graybeal. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Sweetwater Rescue and Rehab, Williston, FL Because of You Rescue, Inc, Ocala, FL Sheltering Hands Cat Rescue, Ocala, FL or Hospice of Marion County.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church in Belleview, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services- Belleview, FL.