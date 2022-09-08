Kathleen Marie Chaney, born on December 4th, 1941, peacefully passed away on September 1st, 2022 after a brief illness.

Kathie was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and friend to many. She grew up in North Olmsted and attended St Bernadette Elementary School where she met and maintained friendships for the remainder of her life. After graduating from Magnificat High School, Kathie married the love of her life James C Chaney and shortly thereafter started a family. Jim and Kathie raised four boys while living in Cleveland, Rocky River, and eventually Akron. After many years of raising her children, she entered the workforce at Summit National Life Insurance where she quickly rose to an upper management position. She later continued her career at Sterling Jewelers Corporate Headquarters in Akron and held several key positions. Work friends from both organizations continued to be lifelong friends until the end of her life. The Chaney household was always active and Kathie made sure everyone was welcome. Family Christmases at her home were a staple and she always made everything perfect. She selflessly gave her time to all the kids in the neighborhood and was a great room mother at Fort Island School. Kathie was also an avid reader and was always working on numerous crocheting projects for her family.

Kathie enjoyed travelling, especially to her timeshare in Aruba where she established more lifelong friends. Summers were spent at the family home on Catawba Island on Lake Erie which served as a gathering place for her children and grandchildren. After the passing of her husband Jim, she established roots in her final and favorite place – The Villages in Florida. Kathie was very active in a number of clubs and enjoyed all of the facets that life at the Villages has to offer. She will be sorely missed by her Villages neighbors and friends.

Kathie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years James C Chaney, parents Joseph and Margaret Mahon, and son John D Chaney. She is survived by sons James (Teresa) Chaney of North Canton OH, Joseph (Dawne) Chaney of Uniontown OH, and Kevin Chaney of Tampa FL. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Logan Cormany, Carly Chaney, Ashley Chaney, Colman Chaney, Evan Chaney, Madelyn Chaney, Olivia Chaney, and Trista Chaney. Extended family include sisters Barbara Lee, Christine Pelton, Anna Miller, brother Joseph Mahon, and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers or cards, her family is requesting that you simply send good thoughts to Kathie and remember what a great Mother, Wife, and Friend she was to those who knew her.