Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a clear vacuum-sealed bag containing 18 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, several glass pipes and 8 grams of methamphetamine.

The Illinois native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.