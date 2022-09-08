76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...

Lakeside Landings woman arrested with drugs on Historic Side of The Villages

By Staff Report
Jenna Rane Isaason
Jenna Rane Isaacson

A Lakeside Landings woman was arrested with drugs on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Jenna Renae Isaacson, 37, who lives on Admiral Way in the development in Oxford, was driving a black Nissan sedan in the wee hours Wednesday morning near the Circle K on LaGrande Boulevard when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired registration sticker, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Boone Gate. She presented the officer with what appeared to be a photo copy of a driver’s license from Illinois. The license did not appear to be valid.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle turned up a clear vacuum-sealed bag containing 18 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, several glass pipes and 8 grams of methamphetamine.

The Illinois native was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Too many speeders in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident sounds off on the speeders flying through The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Green energy will never be a universal power solution

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that green energy will never be a universal power solution.

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked why amenity money is used to pay for pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos