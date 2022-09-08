76.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 8, 2022
National company purchases two bowling alleys in The Villages

By Staff Report

A national company has purchased two bowling alleys in The Villages.

Bowlero Corp. has announced that it has purchased Fiesta Bowl and Spanish Springs Lanes.

Both bowling alleys in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown consist of 32 lanes and are home to both competitive and social leagues throughout the year. 

Bowling remains a highly popular activity in The Villages, but the bowling alleys in the Spanish Springs area, are the only outlets for keglers here. The Developer stopped building bowling alleys a long time ago.

Fiesta Bowl
Fiesta Bowl
Spanish Springs Lanes

“The Villages is a well-known community in Florida with some of the nation’s most dedicated bowlers,” said Thomas Shannon, founder and CEO of Bowlero Corp. “As a company we prioritize the guest experience above all and plan to bring the quality Bowlero experience into The Villages community.” 

Bowlero Corp. has more than 300 bowling centers across North America. Bowlero Corp. serves more than 26 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe.

Another acquisition announced this week by the company is Mel’s Lone Star Lanes in Greater Austin, Texas.

