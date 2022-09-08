President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

To the Editor:

Ya gotta love President Biden. He apparently has a problem with America being great.

He and other desperate Democrats who fear a red wave in November are using every tactic possible in an attempt to to stay in power. President Biden is attempting to paint 80 million people who want America to be Great Again (MAGA) as “radicals”! He wants us to forget about rampant inflation, higher than necessary gas prices, crime coming over an unprotected border, crime-ridden streets due to Democrat cashless bail, a military recruitment crisis because of Democrat “woke” policies in the military, and much more.

He wants to divert from documentedly the most destructive administration in American history by painting loyal Americans as radical because they want America to regain its prominence and promise.

It won’t work, President Biden. We can do much better than your sorry and incompetent “leadership” and the cult-like minions of Democrats who blindly follow you.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square