Thursday, September 8, 2022
Residents concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts

By Meta Minton

Residents of the Village of St. Catherine are concerned about speeding vehicles co-mingling with golf carts.

Laurence Smith who lives on Roudell Way took his concerns Thursday morning before the Community Development District 13 Board of Supervisors.

He said the golf cart lane “disappears” when the road reaches the St. Catherine Postal Station, forcing golf carts and cars to share the roadway.

“There are no golf cart lanes and you have vehicles and construction trucks traveling at 30 miles per hour,” he said.

Smith also claimed many drivers are not obeying the speed limit. He said he checked with the Wildwood Police Department and confirmed that there are speeders in the area. He added that the 30 mph speed limit may be too fast.

“Somebody is going to get hurt,” Smith warned.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the CDD 13 board has no enforcement powers with regard to the roadways and does not regulate traffic control. She said the roads are owned and maintained by the City of Wildwood.

Lt. Aaron Kinder of the Wildwood Police Department said the speed limit is set by the Florida Department of Transportation.

