Thursday, September 8, 2022
Too many speeders in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I worry about the mentality of people who speed.
I have lived here 25 years and have seen it all.
I travel El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard a lot, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. I do 38 maybe 40 and cars are passing me at 50, 55 and 60.
If I’m in the left lane and maybe a car is ahead of me or slightly behind me on the right, I’ll see a car in my rear view flying up to my car and ride my tail until I pull over to the right lane, I’m in no hurry to pull to the right if there’s cars there, but to hell with the speeder. I’ve calculated 45 percent are women, 40 percent are men, 15 percent have handicapped plates.
If people only knew how long it takes to brake a speeding car they’d have a need for toilet paper. Ever been to a doctor’s office and seen a senior walk shuffling their feet to walk or in a walker and leave and get into the drivers seat in a car? How good do you think their reflex to brake are? I haven’t seen the sheriffs (God bless ‘em) in their hiding spots in two years. Why? I don’t know. If it’s a new crop of sheriffs up at the annex, call me and I’ll show ya’ll the hiding spots. If a person has an emergency put your flashers on, use signals at roundabouts, slow down. You are retired. Please. I don’t like funerals.

Tony Rizzo
Village of Alhambra

 

