Villager claims stoplight in his driveway not a lawn ornament

A Village of Fenney resident claims a stoplight in his driveway is not a lawn ornament.

The home of Ricky Martino at 3210 Spanish Moss Way was the subject of a public hearing Thursday morning before the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors at Everglades Recreation Center.

The 66-year-old testified before the board that he has a “bad right eye” and the stoplight is in place to assist with his “mobility disability.”

He said the stoplight cost him $1,800 and assists him when he is parking. He said it has been in place for five years.

A complaint about the “lawn ornament” was received June 3 by Community Standards. It was removed June 8, but another complaint was received June 13 indicating that the stoplight was back on display at Martino’s home.

Martino opted to pursue the issue as a disability under the Fair Housing Act.

The District Office, with its attorney on the line on Aug. 2, attempted to explain the reason the stoplight was not considered a device for a disability and recommended other personal assistive devices to Martino. Rather than listening to the suggestions, Martino hung up.

In speaking to the board on Thursday, Martino repeated his assertion that the stoplight is not a lawn ornament. He alleged lawn ornaments are openly on display at thousands of homes in CDD 12.

“There are birds, birdbaths and waterfalls everywhere,” he said.

He was clearly angry about the situation.

“I didn’t build a half million dollar house to have people harass me,” he said.

The board voted 4-1 to deny his request for an accommodation and ordered the removal of the lawn ornament.