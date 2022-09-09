20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center.

Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval.

The board was set to approve a $4.4 million budget, representing a $754,265 increase over the previous fiscal year. CDD 4 is in a unique position in The Villages as it is the only CDD which must pay for its road maintenance, other than villa roads. The board had previously delayed some road maintenance, but supervisors concluded continuing to put off repairs could prove more costly in the long run.

CDD 4 residents, who received letters informing them of the proposed 20 percent increase, came armed with plenty of accusations as well as questions.

John Flood, a 19-year resident of The Villages, questioned the expense incurred due to a failing underdrain system in the Soulliere Villas, which has caused the roads to buckle.

“Why are we covering defects when the Developer turns over property to us?” Flood asked. “I want to know who is doing the inspections? Is it ‘the family’?”

John Douglas of the Village of Springdale prefaced his remarks by stating how happy he is living in The Villages. He said he is fortunate to be able to shoulder the 20 percent increase. But he said everyone is not so lucky.

“These people are living on fixed incomes. Money doesn’t grow on trees,” he said.

Supervisors said the 20 percent increase was unpleasant, but necessary for the financial stability of CDD 4.

“We are up against a wall,” said Supervisor Don Deakin.

The budget, including the 20 percent increase, received unanimous approval from the board.