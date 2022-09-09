CDD 3 reluctantly forgives $5,200 fine at property that has been flipped

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors has reluctantly agreed to forgive a $5,200 fine at a property that has been flipped.

Previous owner Donald Terry Jr. has refused to pay the $5,200 in deed compliance fines racked up at his former home at 1825 Sanibel Court in the Village of Belle Aire. He took ownership in 2013 of his father’s former home. He was the owner at the time the violations occurred. The home was sold in August 2021 to Perinelli LLC for $215,000. Two months later, the home was sold to Jeffrey Wyatt for $309,500.

Since this issue has occurred, the CDD 3 board and others have tightened up their procedures so deed compliance fines will be recorded and will show up in a title search when a property changes hands. That hasn’t been the case. The change was made after the Terry case already was set in motion.

The board’s attorney sent a demand letter to Terry, who left a message for the attorney, indicating, “You aren’t getting any money from me.”

On Friday, CDD 3 supervisors debated the potential pros and cons of taking Terry to small claims court.

“Do we want to spend more money and come up with less?” asked Supervisor Tilman Dean.

Taking the case to small claims court could add up in terms of filing costs and attorney’s fees.

“We might have to bite the bullet on this one,” said Supervisor Terry Biddle.

The board voted 4-1 to waive the $5,200 fine in the Terry case. Supervisor Gail Lazenby cast the lone vote against waiving the fine.