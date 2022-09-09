Coleman woman arrested after allegedly stealing woman’s wallet from car

A Coleman woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and stealing her wallet from her car.

Jennifer Page Russell, 33, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of burglary, battery and theft.

A woman said she had been physically attacked by Russell on Thursday morning in Coleman, according to an arrest report. After the attack, Russell went to the woman’s vehicle and stole her wallet.

The woman had suffered swelling and bruising on both of her eyes and had small cuts on her upper lip with swelling.

Russell was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention where she was initially held without bond.