87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 9, 2022
type here...

Erroneous suicide report leads to arrest of Villager’s adult son

By Meta Minton
Scott Anthony Cannady
Scott Anthony Cannady

An erroneous suicide report led to the arrest of a Villager’s adult son.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to Villa Vera Cruz in reference to suicide threats. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Scott Anthony Cannady, who lives with his father in Villa Vera Cruz, laying in the driveway of a neighboring home. He told deputies he feared his girlfriend had killed herself with a pistol inside the residence. He said she would not answer the door. An investigation revealed she was inside the home and asleep.

Cannady became “extremely irate” and threatened the deputies. He was found to be in possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Jail where he was held without bond due to his arrest being considered a probation violation.

Last year, Cannady was arrested after his red golf cart was spotted traveling on U.S. 301. In addition, he had been convicted in 2002 in Nevada on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

We don’t need to cap amenity fees

A Harlow Villas resident, in a Letter to Editor says it doesn’t make sense to put a cap on amenity fees.

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Too many speeders in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident sounds off on the speeders flying through The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos