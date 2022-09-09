Erroneous suicide report leads to arrest of Villager’s adult son

An erroneous suicide report led to the arrest of a Villager’s adult son.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday morning to Villa Vera Cruz in reference to suicide threats. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found 38-year-old Scott Anthony Cannady, who lives with his father in Villa Vera Cruz, laying in the driveway of a neighboring home. He told deputies he feared his girlfriend had killed herself with a pistol inside the residence. He said she would not answer the door. An investigation revealed she was inside the home and asleep.

Cannady became “extremely irate” and threatened the deputies. He was found to be in possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Jail where he was held without bond due to his arrest being considered a probation violation.

Last year, Cannady was arrested after his red golf cart was spotted traveling on U.S. 301. In addition, he had been convicted in 2002 in Nevada on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.