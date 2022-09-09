81.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 9, 2022
type here...

 Richard Lyle Kenney

By Staff Report
Richard Lyle Kenney
Richard Lyle Kenney

Richard Lyle Kenney, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born on October 24, 1940, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Lyle and Mary (Swett) Kenney.

Richard grew up in Brewer and was a graduate of Brewer High School, class of 1959. He was a member of the 1957 Brewer State Championship football team.

He worked at Eastern Fine Paper as a Coder and Millwright and was a Volunteer Firefighter at Orrington Fire for many years. He moved to Florida where he worked for Pall Pneumatic Products Corporation – Ocala, FL as a welder for more than 20 years before retiring.

His family was most important to him, and he loved spending time together with them.

He enjoyed cruising, traveling, golf, shuffleboard, coaching and sports. Richard will be lovingly missed by his family and those that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sondra Maquillan Smith Kenney; six children, Timothy and Doreen Kenney, Mark Kenney and Lorraine Lockhart, Jeffery and Stacey Smith, Gregg and Patricia Smith, Glenn and Sonja Smith and Shellie Cassidy. 13 grandchildren; Katelynn, Timothy Jr., Kourtney, Kristian, Jason, Cori, Lacey, Brent, Amanda, Jenney, Matthew, Tyler, William and 22 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Ronald, Rodney and Jerold.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather for a Celebration of Life at 3pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Garden Worship Center 12740 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in his name be made to The Garden Worship Center https://thegardenworshipcenter.com building fund.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Too many speeders in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident sounds off on the speeders flying through The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Green energy will never be a universal power solution

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that green energy will never be a universal power solution.

Of course, amenity fees pay for pickleballs!

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked why amenity money is used to pay for pickleballs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos