Richard Lyle Kenney, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born on October 24, 1940, in Bangor, Maine, the son of Lyle and Mary (Swett) Kenney.

Richard grew up in Brewer and was a graduate of Brewer High School, class of 1959. He was a member of the 1957 Brewer State Championship football team.

He worked at Eastern Fine Paper as a Coder and Millwright and was a Volunteer Firefighter at Orrington Fire for many years. He moved to Florida where he worked for Pall Pneumatic Products Corporation – Ocala, FL as a welder for more than 20 years before retiring.

His family was most important to him, and he loved spending time together with them.

He enjoyed cruising, traveling, golf, shuffleboard, coaching and sports. Richard will be lovingly missed by his family and those that knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sondra Maquillan Smith Kenney; six children, Timothy and Doreen Kenney, Mark Kenney and Lorraine Lockhart, Jeffery and Stacey Smith, Gregg and Patricia Smith, Glenn and Sonja Smith and Shellie Cassidy. 13 grandchildren; Katelynn, Timothy Jr., Kourtney, Kristian, Jason, Cori, Lacey, Brent, Amanda, Jenney, Matthew, Tyler, William and 22 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by 3 brothers, Ronald, Rodney and Jerold.

The family invites relatives and friends to gather for a Celebration of Life at 3pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at The Garden Worship Center 12740 SE County Hwy 484, Belleview, FL.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in his name be made to The Garden Worship Center https://thegardenworshipcenter.com building fund.