Sinkhole repair will cost CDD 4 residents about $90,000

The repair of a sinkhole at the end of a resident’s driveway will cost Community Development District 4 residents about $90,000.

The sinkhole opened up in July on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management on Friday updated the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors on the repair of the costs of the Springdale sinkhole.

He said the grouting work should be completed on Monday. The total cost of repair will be about $90,000.

Two homes in CDD 4 were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018. Residents of CDD 4 were hit later that year with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs to infrastructure around that sinkhole site. Those repairs cost about $1.2 million.