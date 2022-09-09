87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, September 9, 2022
type here...

Sinkhole repair will cost CDD 4 residents about $90,000

By Meta Minton

The repair of a sinkhole at the end of a resident’s driveway will cost Community Development District 4 residents about $90,000.

The sinkhole opened up in July on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale.

The sinkhole is located at the end of a driveway at the home in the Village of Springdalejpg
A sinkhole opened up at the end of a driveway in July at a home in the Village of Springdale.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management on Friday updated the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors on the repair of the costs of the Springdale sinkhole.

He said the grouting work should be completed on Monday. The total cost of repair will be about $90,000.

Two homes in CDD 4 were severely damaged by sinkholes in February 2018. Residents of CDD 4 were hit later that year with a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessment to pay for repairs to infrastructure around that sinkhole site. Those repairs cost about $1.2 million.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

We don’t need to cap amenity fees

A Harlow Villas resident, in a Letter to Editor says it doesn’t make sense to put a cap on amenity fees.

During snowbird season the backup gets very lengthy

A Village of Mallory Square resident is hoping a change is being considered at a busy intersection in The Villages.

President Biden doesn’t want America to be great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident calls out President Biden for his opposition to a “great” America.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos