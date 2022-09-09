Villager arrested on DUI charge after car crash sends her to ER

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a car crash sent her to a local emergency room.

Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Thursday on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Missoula, Mont. native got out of her vehicle and began walking around, prompting a deputy to notice she was “slightly unsteady on her feet,” the report said. When the deputy spoke to Henretta, he noticed she had “the odor of alcohol emitting from her breath,” the report said. It “got stronger” as she spoke.

Henretta participated in field sobriety exercises, leading the deputy to conclude she was impaired. During an inventory of her car, a coffee creamer bottle was found under the driver’s seat. It contained a liquid which had “the odor of alcohol.”

Henretta was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital ER at Brownwood where she consented to a blood draw as part of the DUI investigation. Six hours later, after she was released from the medical facility, she provided breath samples that registered .046 and .045 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.