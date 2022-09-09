Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

To the Editor:
I have been noticing the “I got the brake and the gas pedal confused” is now a “medical episode.”
Is this to avert a traffic ticket or avoid lawsuit?
Just curious.
Fred Gerber
Soulliere Villas
To the Editor:
I have been noticing the “I got the brake and the gas pedal confused” is now a “medical episode.”
Is this to avert a traffic ticket or avoid lawsuit?
Just curious.
Fred Gerber
Soulliere Villas
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.