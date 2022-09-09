87.4 F
The Villages
Friday, September 9, 2022
Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been noticing the “I got the brake and the gas pedal confused” is now a “medical episode.”
Is this to avert a traffic ticket or avoid lawsuit?
Just curious.

Fred Gerber
Soulliere Villas

 

