Saturday, September 10, 2022
75-year-old Villager jailed without bond after violating DUI probation

By Staff Report
Kathryn Wallace Chandler
A 75-year-old Villager has been jailed without bond after violating her probation in a drunk driving case.

Kathryn Wallace Chandler, 75, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was booked Friday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Chandler pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She lost her driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year.

She had been at the wheel of a black 2013 Mercedes on June 3 when she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“Several vehicles driving westbound on State Road 44 had to move out of the lane to avoid hitting her,” the report said.

During a traffic stop at Lake Deaton Plaza, Chandler said she was “coming from a party” where she had been dancing. The Pennsylvania native said she was heading home and thought she was on U.S. 301. She said she “does not see very well at night.”

She stumbled during field sobriety exercises and tried singing the alphabet in order to the be able to recite it correctly. A half-empty bottle of Pinot Grigio wine was found in her vehicle. She provided three breath samples that registered .210, .177 and .186 blood alcohol content. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of drunk driving in 2013 in Sarasota.

