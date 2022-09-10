Joyce J. Belz (nee Tanner), of Summerfield, FL, lost the battle of cancer but won the war by entering Eternal Life on August 11, 2022, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was the daughter of the late John and Mathilda Tanner.

She married her best friend and the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Belz, on April 4, 1964. She felt blessed to have had her one daughter, Darlene Schaefer. Joyce and Dick were the owners of several Coffee Shops over the years. Their last business was The Cone Zone, where Dick made homemade ice cream and Joyce was known as “The Cone Zone Lady.” Joyce enjoyed time with family, traveling between businesses, and socializing with friends. She was a former Jaycee-ette and was active in Hamilton Methodist Church for many years as a treasurer of Susanna Circle and the yearly bazaar. Joyce enjoyed bowling, boccie, rummy cube, book clubs, crafts, crocheting, bingo and traveling with Dick. She was a volunteer at the Medi Center for many years in the activities department.

Retirement brought them to Florida, where they were blessed with many friends and a good life. Besides her husband, Dick, and her daughter, Darlene, she leaves behind her granddog, “Gracie;” her grandchildren, Kyle, and Kimberly Hulsart of Mass; her sister, Naomi (Larry) Sauer Sr. of Neptune City; a brother, Dan (Ruth) Tanner of NC; nephews Larry Jr. and Stephen Sauer; and niece, Mathilda Tanner, of NC.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Stonecrest Community Center in Summerfield, Florida. Messages of condolence can be left online at Baldwin Brothers Funerals and Cremations of The Villages. Inurnment will be private. Donations may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.