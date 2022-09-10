Popular Villages musician to be inducted into New York Alma Mater Hall of Distinction

Maestro Bill Doherty’s high school alma mater in Clinton, New York has voted to induct the popular Villages musician its Hall of Distinction later this month.

The Sept. 24 induction ceremony, musical performance and reception.

The Hall of Distinction is designed to recognize and celebrate extraordinary graduates of the school district for their lifetime accomplishments as well as to inspire current students to future success.

Doherty graduated Clinton Central School in 1983. Throughout elementary, middle and high school he sang in and was piano accompanist for the elementary, middle school and high school choruses and the Clinton Central School Show Choir. He also sang in and was piano accompanist for numerous High School musicals over the years including “Carnival,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hello Dolly” and the “Music Man.” He was assistant organist at St. Mary’s Church, Clinton, where he was also a member of the choir. He was a member of the Hamilton College Oratorio Society and was organist at the Hamilton College Chapel throughout high school during which time he also sang with and was pianist/coach for the Mohawk Valley Opera Society (Utica) and the Tri-Cities Opera (Binghamton.) He was president of the Student B-Sharp Club (Utica) and was a recipient of numerous musical competitions and academic scholarships throughout his time at Clinton Central School. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was on the Dean’s List every semester during High School.

After high school Doherty went on to study music at the Manhattan School of Music and in 1988 founded the Central Florida Lyric Opera and Orchestra in Orlando, where he has produced, conducted and directed hundreds of Opera, Oratorio and Musical Theater performances. He has toured the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East numerous times as a pianist, conductor and composer.

In 2012, he conducted members of the Central Florida Lyric Opera and Orchestra along with the St. Timothy Catholic Choir in a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Vatican for Pope Benedict XVI and in concerts in and around Rome, Italy. His original composition “Requiem” received its world premiere in Jerusalem, Israel (2014) under the auspices of the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music (Pontifico Instituto di Musica Sacra, the Vatican) and in 2016 was presented in Rome, Italy where he and his choir also sang for the “Closing of the Holy Doors” at the Vatican by special invitation of Pope Francis. Most recently, he and fellow Villager Angie Rose composed a new work, “Requiem for World Peace” which received its world premiere at the Salzburg Festival, Austria last month. Doherty conducted the performance.

After receiving his award Sept. 24, Doherty will present a full concert the following day presented by the Chelsea Opera, New York City.