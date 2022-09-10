Robert W. Coffey Sr.

Robert “Bob” W. Coffey, Sr. passed in peace on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Preceded in death by his parents Margaret and James Coffey, Sr. and his devoted “bride” of 38 years, Caren. Loving father of Maria “Ria” and Robert “Bobby” Coffey, Jr. Further survived by his brother James V. Coffey, Jr. and sister-in-law Eleanor M. Coffey. Bob had a special place in his heart for his nephews, Chris Coffey, James Coffey, III and his wife, Lisa. He was especially proud of his great nephew and niece, James and Emily Coffey. Bob was born in Bethel, CT and moved to Summerfield, FL from Dayton, OH in 2002.

After a long illustrious career in tech sales, he retired as a real estate agent working for Armstrong Homes in Summerfield, FL. He was an avid golfer, proud patriot and US Army veteran. Bob shined best at work and was a mentor to all he crossed paths with. He will be lovingly remembered as a caring father, all around jokester and as a “best friend” to all that loved him.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages, Florida, on-line at: cornerstonehospice.org.