88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...

Robert W. Coffey Sr.

By Staff Report
Robert W. Coffey Sr.
Robert W. Coffey Sr.

Robert “Bob” W. Coffey, Sr. passed in peace on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Preceded in death by his parents Margaret and James Coffey, Sr. and his devoted “bride” of 38 years, Caren. Loving father of Maria “Ria” and Robert “Bobby” Coffey, Jr. Further survived by his brother James V. Coffey, Jr. and sister-in-law Eleanor M. Coffey. Bob had a special place in his heart for his nephews, Chris Coffey, James Coffey, III and his wife, Lisa. He was especially proud of his great nephew and niece, James and Emily Coffey. Bob was born in Bethel, CT and moved to Summerfield, FL from Dayton, OH in 2002.

After a long illustrious career in tech sales, he retired as a real estate agent working for Armstrong Homes in Summerfield, FL. He was an avid golfer, proud patriot and US Army veteran. Bob shined best at work and was a mentor to all he crossed paths with. He will be lovingly remembered as a caring father, all around jokester and as a “best friend” to all that loved him.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages, Florida, on-line at: cornerstonehospice.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos