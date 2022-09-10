She should keep the murals inside her home

To the Editor:

I am very surprised that Erin Kellett was allowed to keep these murals on her garage doors, when people who place a metal bird in their landscaping are sanctioned if neighbors complain.

As a former art teacher with a BFA in fine art, I feel these doors are too gaudy and cheapen the look of the neighborhood. Imagine if everyone wanted to do this! She should paint her murals inside her home.

I cannot believe this is allowed when simple metal yard ornaments are not. I am glad this house is not in my neighborhood.

Cheryl Jordan

Village of Chitty Chatty