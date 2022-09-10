88.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 10, 2022
She should keep the murals inside her home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am very surprised that Erin Kellett was allowed to keep these murals on her garage doors, when people who place a metal bird in their landscaping are sanctioned if neighbors complain.
As a former art teacher with a BFA in fine art, I feel these doors are too gaudy and cheapen the look of the neighborhood. Imagine if everyone wanted to do this! She should paint her murals inside her home.
I cannot believe this is allowed when simple metal yard ornaments are not. I am glad this house is not in my neighborhood.

Cheryl Jordan
Village of Chitty Chatty

 

