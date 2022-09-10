88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...

Shirley B. Meder

By Staff Report
Shirley B. Meder
Shirley B. Meder

Shirley B. Meder, age 84 of The Villages, passed away on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Syracuse, New York and came to The Villages in 2007 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Meder was a retired educator. She belonged to The Villages Non-Fiction Book Club, Retired Teachers Association, Three Rivers Club, Spanish American Club, League Latinos (at Fiesta Bowl), and was also an avid golfer. Shirley was an original resident of Amelia Hills and attended many neighborhood functions such as groups and social clubs. Shirley treated everyone like family and there were no “strangers” to her. She loved her students, their parents, and co-teachers. She was “the best” and they knew it.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Albert “Al” Meder who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her companion Kenneth Knetsch, The Villages; 1 stepson Albert K. (Julie) Meder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 2 step-daughters Dana (Bo) Lesniak of Twinsburg, Ohio; Marsha Jarworski; 8 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great grand-child.

Joy and happiness are gone from our lives. We miss an angel but her memories will last for quite a while, just as long as the “Golden Rule” is practiced.

A service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Lady Lake, Florida on Wednesday, September 14th at 2 P.M.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

We don’t need to cap amenity fees

A Harlow Villas resident, in a Letter to Editor says it doesn’t make sense to put a cap on amenity fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos