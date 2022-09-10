Shirley B. Meder, age 84 of The Villages, passed away on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Syracuse, New York and came to The Villages in 2007 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Meder was a retired educator. She belonged to The Villages Non-Fiction Book Club, Retired Teachers Association, Three Rivers Club, Spanish American Club, League Latinos (at Fiesta Bowl), and was also an avid golfer. Shirley was an original resident of Amelia Hills and attended many neighborhood functions such as groups and social clubs. Shirley treated everyone like family and there were no “strangers” to her. She loved her students, their parents, and co-teachers. She was “the best” and they knew it.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Albert “Al” Meder who passed away in 2012. She is survived by her companion Kenneth Knetsch, The Villages; 1 stepson Albert K. (Julie) Meder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 2 step-daughters Dana (Bo) Lesniak of Twinsburg, Ohio; Marsha Jarworski; 8 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great grand-child.

Joy and happiness are gone from our lives. We miss an angel but her memories will last for quite a while, just as long as the “Golden Rule” is practiced.

A service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel in Lady Lake, Florida on Wednesday, September 14th at 2 P.M.