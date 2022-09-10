Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance.

The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint had been received Aug. 15 by Community Standards regarding a landscaping wall in the road right of way and within 3 feet of the property line. While the violation was verified the following day, a subsequent inspection this past Wednesday showed that the Bergmans have brought the property back into compliance.

The couple’s stacked wall had been the subject of a hearing in March before the CDD 4 board. At the time, the couple was found in violation of deed compliance rules and ordered to bring the property back into compliance. They brought it into compliance at that time, but still owe $475 in outstanding fines.

The couple has been before the board numerous times and claim they received erroneous information from Community Standards which led them to believe their landscaping, as it was originally installed, was in compliance. District officials have consistently maintained that is not the case.

As a result of Friday’s hearing, the violation is now classified as “re-occuring.”

Owners who have been found to have repeat violations may be fined up to $500 per day.