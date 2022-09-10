75.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 10, 2022
type here...

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

By Meta Minton

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance.

The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane
8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane

A complaint had been received Aug. 15 by Community Standards regarding a landscaping wall in the road right of way and within 3 feet of the property line. While the violation was verified the following day, a subsequent inspection this past Wednesday showed that the Bergmans have brought the property back into compliance.

The couple’s stacked wall had been the subject of a hearing in March before the CDD 4 board. At the time, the couple was found in violation of deed compliance rules and ordered to bring the property back into compliance. They brought it into compliance at that time, but still owe $475 in outstanding fines.

The couple has been before the board numerous times and claim they received erroneous information from Community Standards which led them to believe their landscaping, as it was originally installed, was in compliance. District officials have consistently maintained that is not the case.

As a result of Friday’s hearing, the violation is now classified as “re-occuring.”

Owners who have been found to have repeat violations may be fined up to $500 per day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a ‘cash cow’

A Village of Winifred resident, who has been here for 18 years, wonders if Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has become a “cash cow” for the Developer. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it something other than a ‘medical episode’?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Soulliere Villas resident wonders if we are seeing an uptick in “medical episodes” in The Villages. What could be fueling it?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos