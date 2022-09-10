88.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Winifred fence replacement rescheduled for later this month

By Staff Report

Fence replacement in the Village of Winifred has been rescheduled for later this month.

Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacements Tuesday, Sept. 20 through Monday, Sept. 26. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102.

To ensure a clear and safe work area for the crews, it is asked that all landscaping be cut back two feet from the fence and any hardscaping and stones be pulled back from the fence post to give ample room for the replacement. Residents are also being asked to remove any personal items that are attached to the fence as well.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

