CDD 4 supervisors nervous about $75,000 in uncollected deed compliance fines

Community Development District 4 supervisors are nervous about $75,000 in uncollected deed compliance fines.

The long list of uncollected fines includes:

• A home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace in the Village of Chatham has $23,711 in unpaid fines due to violations including mold and a tarp on the roof.

• There are a total of $19,823 in fines at 17155 SE 70th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove, due to violations including mold, dead grass and weeds.

• A home at 17375 SE 76th Corapeake Court in the Village of Chatham, which has been the subject of complaints about mold and weeds, has $18,224 in unpaid fines.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener said he has visited all of the homes with uncollected fines.

“In some of them, people are living in the house. We need to proceed quickly,” Wiener said.

The concern is being expressed at a time when CDD 4 residents are facing a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessments.