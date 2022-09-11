82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...

CDD 4 supervisors nervous about $75,000 in uncollected deed compliance fines

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 4 supervisors are nervous about $75,000 in uncollected deed compliance fines.

The long list of uncollected fines includes:

• A home at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace in the Village of Chatham has $23,711 in unpaid fines due to violations including mold and a tarp on the roof.

• There are a total of $19,823 in fines at 17155 SE 70th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove, due to violations including mold, dead grass and weeds.

17155 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove
The home at 17155 SE 79th McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove.

A home at 17375 SE 76th Corapeake Court in the Village of Chatham, which has been the subject of complaints about mold and weeds, has $18,224 in unpaid fines.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener said he has visited all of the homes with uncollected fines.

“In some of them, people are living in the house. We need to proceed quickly,” Wiener said.

The concern is being expressed at a time when CDD 4 residents are facing a 20 percent increase in their maintenance assessments.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident offers some interesting information about weather forecasting.

Set the amenity deferral rate at $179

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the amenity deferral rate be set at $179.

Thank you for your support

An official with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos