Helen “Lynn” Allerding passed away after a short illness on September 6, 2022 in The Villages, Florida.

She was born in Waltham, Massachusetts on March 19, 1952 to Walter “Bill” C Freeman and Helen Marilyn (Barthelemy) Freeman. Lynn was the widow of Dale Allerding who passed away in 2005. She leaves behind a step-daughter Katharine “Kate” Allerding of Westbrook, Maine; stepson Jason Allerding, of Windsor, Maine; brother David W Freeman of South Portland, Maine; sisters Nancy Lee Freeman, Marston Mills, Massachusetts, and Beth Louis Hoium, Moyock, North Carolina; nephew William M Freeman, Maynard, Massachusetts; niece Jessica A Freeman, Hendersonville, North Carolina; and a very close and dear friend Myra Evans.

There will be a private graveside gather at the Windsor Cemetery at a later date.