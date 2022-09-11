To the Editor:

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact. For many years now, the European weather model (Euro) has consistently out-forecast all international weather forecast models — especially America’s GFS forecast model. Not only did the Euro do better with Hurricane Dorian, but it forecast Hurricane Sandy’s turn into New Jersey 4 days before the GFS did.

The Euro is so far ahead of the GFS, it will take many years to fix GFS’s problems — unless we get a strong leader to shake things up at the national level. Two years ago, we spent $505 million for GFS upgrades to catch up to the Euro — and the result was no significant improvement — except it produces inferior results faster. Did you know we give GFS forecast data to anyone for free — which we pay for via taxes? Did you know it costs $250,000 annually for Euro’s complete forecast data package? Every time you hear or see forecast information produced by the Euro — like on the Weather Channel — someone paid for it.

The Euro’s secret sauce is 6-fold:

1. It has much better and faster computers.

2. It has much better 3-D computer grid resolution.

3. If has more advanced data ingest procedures.

4. It uses more advanced atmospheric physics.

5. It uses a unique 4-D data initialization process.

6. Its operations are consolidated and run more efficiently.

Hear the details about the Euro model and much more at the next Weather Club meeting … Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Laurel Manor.

John Shewchuk

Village of Calumet Grove