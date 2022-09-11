91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 11, 2022
type here...

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact. For many years now, the European weather model (Euro) has consistently out-forecast all international weather forecast models — especially America’s GFS forecast model. Not only did the Euro do better with Hurricane Dorian, but it forecast Hurricane Sandy’s turn into New Jersey 4 days before the GFS did.
The Euro is so far ahead of the GFS, it will take many years to fix GFS’s problems — unless we get a strong leader to shake things up at the national level.  Two years ago, we spent $505 million for GFS upgrades to catch up to the Euro — and the result was no significant improvement — except it produces inferior results faster.  Did you know we give GFS forecast data to anyone for free — which we pay for via taxes?  Did you know it costs $250,000 annually for Euro’s complete forecast data package?  Every time you hear or see forecast information produced by the Euro — like on the Weather Channel — someone paid for it.
The Euro’s secret sauce is 6-fold:
1.  It has much better and faster computers.
2.  It has much better 3-D computer grid resolution.
3.  If has more advanced data ingest procedures.
4.  It uses more advanced atmospheric physics.
5.  It uses a unique 4-D data initialization process.
6.  Its operations are consolidated and run more efficiently.
Hear the details about the Euro model and much more at the next Weather Club meeting … Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Laurel Manor.

John Shewchuk
Village of Calumet Grove

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Set the amenity deferral rate at $179

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the amenity deferral rate be set at $179.

Thank you for your support

An official with Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1036 is grateful for support from the community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Seat belts saved us from serious injury in crash

A Village of Poinciana resident details a recent accident in which he and his wife were spared serious injury when a driver pulled out in front of their golf cart. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Give the credit to law enforcement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Alhambra resident contends we are fortunate to have the law enforcement officers we have.

She should keep the murals inside her home

A Villager with a BFA in fine art offers her opinion of the mermaid mural painted on a garage door on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos