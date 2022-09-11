Set the amenity deferral rate at $179

To the Editor:
I would prefer the deferral rate to be set at $179. Then put forth a proposal why it would be necessary to have the need for a higher rate. Back it up with facts.
David Smither
Village of Springdale
