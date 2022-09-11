Sex offender enters plea in intoxicated arrest at town square

A sex offender has entered a plea in connection with an intoxicated arrest last month at a town square in The Villages.

Edward Charles Wardingley, 61, who lives at 1312 La Estrellita Way in the Village of Santiago, entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence last week in Sumter County Court. He also paid a $166 fine for a ticket he received on a charge of running a stop sign in connection with the same incident. He remains free on $550 bond.

Wardingley was driving a black 2008 Honda at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 “erratically at a high rate of speed around the Lake Sumter Landing Square,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been making turns around the square before running a blinking red light at Old Mill Run and Canal Street.

Wardingley had a “strong odor of alcohol” and had “trouble standing.” He claimed he had consumed “three glasses of Chardonnay wine” while “on a date” at the Old Mill Playhouse.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and finally told deputies, “I guess I’m going to jail.” He provided breath samples that registered .168 and .161 blood alcohol content.

Deputies found that Wardingley is on felony probation through 2031 following his conviction in 2018 of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Upon his release last year, he moved into the home of his mother in The Villages.