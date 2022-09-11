Villager claims neighborhood ‘bully’ abusing anonymous complaint system

A Villager claims a neighborhood “bully” is abusing the anonymous complaint system.

Pat McCarthy of the Greenwood Villas spoke out Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

He said that the individual has been reporting minor infractions to Community Standards in an effort to harass and intimidate neighbors.

“We all know who it is,” McCarthy said.

He went on to describe how the reporting party is acting like a “petty tyrant.”

McCarthy suggested that the CDD 4 board consider following the lead of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors and stop accepting anonymous complaints.

He received some sympathy from the board.

“It is unfortunate that someone is taking advantage of that,” said CDD 4 Board Chairman Jim Murphy.

However, Murphy said that the board has repeatedly debated the worthiness of the anonymous complaint system, but has concluded it is the best available method of enforcing deed compliance rules.

Deputy District Carrie Duckett said the source of the complaint is not the issue.

“At the end of the day, the house is in compliance or it isn’t,” she said.