Wildwood man with dog arrested on DUI charge after leaving bar

A Wildwood man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a local bar.

William Samuel Pinney, 45, was found with his dog Wednesday in a white 2010 Chevrolet van at the Marsh Bend Outlet Park in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The engine was running, the report noted.

It appeared Pinney had been drinking and he admitted he had been at The Dam Pub in Lake Panasoffkee. Deputies asked how much alcohol he had consumed.

“I’m not drunk, but not enough,” he said.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .119 and .125 blood alcohol content.

He refused to sign a citation as required by law.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.