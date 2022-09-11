Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart officially on ‘patrol’

The Wildwood Police Department’s new golf cart is officially on “patrol.”

Officer David Perry of the police department said the golf cart will strictly be used for community outreach and offers a way in which to “engage with the public.”

Villagers are likely to see the new golf cart in use south of State Road 44 and in the Brownwood area.

However, he said the golf cart will not be used to catch speeders or for other more-traditional law enforcement purposes.

“We’ve really had a good reaction to to the new golf cart,” Perry said.

The golf cart will be in use at the Wildwood Police Department’s golf tournament set for Oct. 8 at Tierra Del Sol Country Club. Learn more about the golf tournament, which will benefit the police department’s Christmas with a Cop program, by downloading this flyer: Wildwood Police Department Golf Tourney Flyer