Monday, September 12, 2022
Barefoot DUI suspect almost falls over during field sobriety exercises

By Staff Report
Arnold James Rose
A barefoot drunk driving suspect nearly fell over during field sobriety exercises.

Arnold James Rose Sr., 65, of Wildwood, was driving a red Ford pickup when he failed to maintain his lane at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on Powell Road, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop at Powell Road and County Road 44A, it appeared that Rose had been drinking. He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises. He was wearing flip flops and preferred to perform the exercises in his bare feet in the Shooter’s World parking lot.

Rose “almost fell over several times” and became “frustrated” during the exercises, the report said. He refused to continue with the exercises.

He admitted he had consumed two beers and two alcoholic drinks. He refused to provide a breath sample. He also refused to sign a citation as required by law.

Rose was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $650 bond.

