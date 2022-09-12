82 F
The Villages
Monday, September 12, 2022
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into parked Cadillac at Villages Golf Cars

By Staff Report
Sharon Denise Bryan
Sharon Denise Bryan

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after crashing into a parked Cadillac at The Villages Golf Cars.

A witness was watching as a black 2021 Chevrolet driven by 58-year-old Sharon Denise Bryan of Ocala crashed into the Cadillac at about 5 p.m. Friday at The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness also told police that bystanders had to help Bryan out of her car, because she “could not get out on her own,” the report said.

Bryan’s speech was slurred and her clothing and appearance were “sloppy and untidy.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

