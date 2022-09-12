Illicit rock will have to be removed from rental villa in The Villages

Decorative rock put down six years ago without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee will have to be removed from a rental villa in The Villages.

The villa at 3401 Carrabelle Court in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The renter discovered the issue when a letter arrived from Community Standards regarding the deed compliance violation. The rock was put down six years ago. The renter has been living in the home for two years.

The owners of the villa, Gary and Glennys Schwartz live in Bend, Ore. They bought the villa in 2013 for $150,200.

The rock will have to be removed and sod put down in its place. The renter indicated she will be doing the work and it’s been hard to find sod.

The board appeared satisfied that the home will be brought back into compliance. If not, fines could be imposed.

A similar situation occurred earlier this year in Community Development District 8. The homeowner had racked up $6,600 in fines in that case.