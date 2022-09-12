New Yorker arrested after golf cart mishap at Cody’s at Brownwood

A New Yorker was arrested after a golf cart mishap at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood in The Villages.

Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., was found by Community Watch at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday with her golf cart stuck on a fence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Officers asked how her golf cart ended up there, and she told them she “didn’t know.” She was was “just sitting in a daze,” the report said.

Tomkin admitted she had consumed four drinks containing vodka. She told police she has diabetes. A check of her blood sugar showed that it was normal.

She nearly fell “multiple times” while participating in field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .197 and .192 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 in Southold, N.Y. and in 2009 in Suffolk, N.Y.

She was arrested on a charge of DUI. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. The golf cart was towed from the scene.