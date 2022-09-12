Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case.

The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was lodged June 9 with Community Standards about bare spots in the backyard of Reeser’s home. She told Community Standards a water line to her irrigation system was broken, therefore the lawn was not being watered.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong testified that Reeser is out of state and won’t be returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown until October. She has a contractor working to restore the lawn.

“It’s getting greener, but it’s not there yet,” Armstrong told the board.

He said Reeser has been responsive to the concerns and is actively working to address the situation.

He had recommended giving her 30 days to remedy the situation, before resorting to fines. The board agreed unanimously to give her 45 days.

“It’s clear that she’s trying to get this fixed,” said Supervisor Steve Brown.