82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 12, 2022
type here...

Out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

An out-of-stater having trouble with her lawn at her home in The Villages won some sympathy from officials hearing her deed compliance case.

The home of Betty Reeser at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The condition of the lawn at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing
The condition of the lawn at 716 Eastbourne Lane in the Village of Charlotte was the subject of a public hearing.

A complaint was lodged June 9 with Community Standards about bare spots in the backyard of Reeser’s home. She told Community Standards a water line to her irrigation system was broken, therefore the lawn was not being watered.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong testified that Reeser is out of state and won’t be returning to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown until October. She has a contractor working to restore the lawn.

“It’s getting greener, but it’s not there yet,” Armstrong told the board.

He said Reeser has been responsive to the concerns and is actively working to address the situation.

He had recommended giving her 30 days to remedy the situation, before resorting to fines. The board agreed unanimously to give her 45 days.

“It’s clear that she’s trying to get this fixed,” said Supervisor Steve Brown.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Contracts could put restrictions on short-term rentals

A Villager weighs in on the short-term rental issue in The Villages and contends that contracts could help bring them under control.

Will the British monarchy outlive American democracy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident points out that a recent survey overwhelming showed that Americans believe the British monarchy will outlive our U.S. democracy.

Detective Duryea a credit to Lady Lake police force

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for a Lady Lake police detective who helped recover $280,232 for a Villager in a fraud case.

It’s not just a rumor — it’s a fact

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident offers some interesting information about weather forecasting.

Set the amenity deferral rate at $179

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the amenity deferral rate be set at $179.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos