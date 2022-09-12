90.3 F
The Villages
Monday, September 12, 2022
Will the British monarchy outlive American democracy?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On one of today’s television programs they did an online survey. Over 20,000 people responded and the question was which has a better chance of survival – the British Monarchy or American democracy? Over 70 percent answered the British Monarchy. That is scary – not in the sense that it may be true; but, that so many appear to have given up on democracy. I suspect that there were both Republicans and Democrats in that 70 percent but for different reasons.
So, I wondered what are some things both Republicans and Democrats might agree on and want for our country, even if they have differing ways to get there?
1. We all want a strong and well respected America.
2. We all want a stable economy and job market with opportunity for upward mobility in our society.
3. We all want safe communities with little fear of crime.
4. We all want safe and good schools for the education of our children.
5. We all want both the freedoms and the rights as confirmed in our Constitution.
It would seem that if we elect reasonable and responsible politicians who pledge to secure these things for us, we could heal the extremes in our country.

Lisle Jackson
Village of Sanibel

 

