Deceased Villager’s home in foreclosure found in violation of deed compliance

By Meta Minton

A deceased Villager’s home in foreclosure has been found in violation of deed compliance.

The home at 808 Hilda Way in the Virginia Vines Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Tuesday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was received June 27 about overgrown grass, weeds, shrubs and dirt on the home.

808 Hilda Way in the Virginia Vines Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase
The homeowner, David B. Jay, is deceased, according to testimony provided at the public hearing.The property is in foreclosure through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Jay purchased the villa in 2005 for $164,800. The property tax bill is being mailed to a home in Sonora, Calif.

The board granted up to seven days for the violations to be corrected. If not, a series of fines will be imposed.

