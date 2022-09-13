MIA homeowner in The Villages facing fines over unkempt property

A homeowner who has not responded to correspondence from The Villages District government is facing fines over her unkempt property.

The situation was deemed to be such a serious threat to the public that the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors took emergency cleanup action last month at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.

The home was the subject of a followup public hearing Tuesday morning before the board at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The owner is Janet Pritchard, who purchased the property in 2014 for $195,000.

A complaint about the property was received July 22 by Community Standards regarding overgrown grass and weeds. Thanks to the emergency action last month, the grass has been cut and the lawn will continue to be serviced. Community Standards tried to reach Pritchard by phone, but her phone numbers have been disconnected. Phone numbers for her emergency contacts also have been disconnected. Notices have been sent to her by regular and certified mail.

She receives the property tax bill in Ballwin, Mo.

The utilities are active at the home and the 2021 taxes have been paid.

The board agreed to fine the property owner $375 and will impose an additional $250 fine each time the property is maintained.