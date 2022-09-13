84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
type here...

Official issues warning that ‘free roof’ solicitors have returned to The Villages

By Meta Minton

An official has issued a warning that the “free roof” solicitors have returned to The Villages.

Community Development District 5 Chairman Gary Kadow issued the warning at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He said they have been going door-to-door in his neighborhood in the Village of Lynnhaven.

“They came to me and offered me a free roof. If they would have looked up, they would have seen I didn’t need one,” Kadow said.

The “free roof” scam has turned into an enormous homeowners insurance problem with rates soaring and many homes suddenly uninsurable.

Kadow warned homeowners not to sign away their rights to a roofing company, empowering the roofer to go after the insurance company for payment – whether the roof needs to be replaced or not.

Lt. Robert Siemer of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office agreed with Kadow’s advice. He said homeowners should always be wary of door-to-door solicitors. He encouraged residents to check with Seniors vs. Crime any time they have a question about an offer that sounds too good to be true. Check out the Seniors vs. Crime website at https://www.svcinthevillages.org/

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Short-term rentals take away from sense of community

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says that short-term rentals are taking away from the sense of community in The Villages.

Let’s be clear about what is ‘acceptable behavior’

A Village of Charlotte resident says that “acceptable behavior” needs to be clearly spelled out in rental agreements. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People in charge here cannot bury their heads in the ground

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that those in charge cannot “bury their heads” when it comes to problems with short-term rentals.

Contracts could put restrictions on short-term rentals

A Villager weighs in on the short-term rental issue in The Villages and contends that contracts could help bring them under control.

Will the British monarchy outlive American democracy?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident points out that a recent survey overwhelming showed that Americans believe the British monarchy will outlive our U.S. democracy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos