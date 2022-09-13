Official issues warning that ‘free roof’ solicitors have returned to The Villages

An official has issued a warning that the “free roof” solicitors have returned to The Villages.

Community Development District 5 Chairman Gary Kadow issued the warning at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He said they have been going door-to-door in his neighborhood in the Village of Lynnhaven.

“They came to me and offered me a free roof. If they would have looked up, they would have seen I didn’t need one,” Kadow said.

The “free roof” scam has turned into an enormous homeowners insurance problem with rates soaring and many homes suddenly uninsurable.

Kadow warned homeowners not to sign away their rights to a roofing company, empowering the roofer to go after the insurance company for payment – whether the roof needs to be replaced or not.

Lt. Robert Siemer of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office agreed with Kadow’s advice. He said homeowners should always be wary of door-to-door solicitors. He encouraged residents to check with Seniors vs. Crime any time they have a question about an offer that sounds too good to be true. Check out the Seniors vs. Crime website at https://www.svcinthevillages.org/