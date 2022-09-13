84.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Speeding Village of Fenney driver arrested on DUI charge

By Staff Report
Richard Seely
A Village of Fenney driver who was pulled over for speeding was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Richard Seely, 80, was driving a silver 2014 Ford Edge with Georgia license plates at about 7 p.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 49 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Morse Boulevard near the Rohan Recreation Center, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but Seely stopped in the middle of the roundabout rather than pulling into a nearby parking. The Pennsylvania native said he was “in a rush to get home.” His eyes were bloodshot, he appeared to be confused and was having trouble maintaining his balance.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .065 and .077 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

