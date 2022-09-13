84.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Villager Jim Caisse offers emotional farewell performance

By Tony Violanti

Jim Caisse has been teaching dancing for more than a half century and in his emotional farewell performance with Music In Motion Tuesday, he displayed the essence of the art of dance.

“My husband never danced with just his feet – he always danced with his heart,” said Ann Caisse, Jim’s wife of 60 years. “That’s why I love him and that’s why so many people love him.”

Ann Caisse plants a kiss on hubby Jim Caisse after his farewell performance with Music In Motion.

Love was in the air in a packed Savannah Center. The show was billed as an encore performance of “Tickets Please! A World Song and Dance Tour.”

The popular production ran earlier this year.  Music In Motion decided to bring it back and allow Caisse, 82, one more chance to be on stage with the dance company he has led for the past decade.

“Jim has the ability to bring out the best in his dancers,” said Dianne Bolton, who has worked with him as co-director. “Music In Motion will never find another Jim. He is one in a million.”

Jim Caisse makes like Gene Kelly by “Singing in the Rain.’

Caisse could be demanding, so the Music In Motion group decided to pull a fast one on their leader near the end of the program.

The finale was about to begin, when suddenly everything stopped and the house lights were turned up.

“I thought ‘oh my God, this is supposed to be the finale, what’s going on here,” Caisse said.

Casey Hargreaves, mistress of ceremonies, came to center stage and handed a bewildered Caisse a microphone.
“This is the finale but this is not part of it,” Caisse said, looking into the audience. “Jim,” Hargreaves said looking him in the eye, “you’ve been an inspiration to all of us. Your perseverance, your guidance and all you know about dance, I will always have in my heart.”

Jim Caisse in a patriotic mood on “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

Then, after Caisse received flowers, Hargreaves called his wife, Ann, to the stage, and presented her with flowers. Melissa Carluccio, Caisse’s daughter who helped choreograph the show, was also on stage.
It was a fitting tribute for Caisse but so was the dancing program that lasted about 90 minutes.
This was Music In Motion at its best. From the opening number set in the London Palladium to the Rockettes’ tribute in the Radio City Music Hall finale, this was a dream dancing trip.
Dancers such as Cyndy Shackles, Nancy Dickson, Sue Burton, Jean Riordan, Roxanna Worth, Jim and Lynne Greenberger shined on “Singing in the Rain,” with Caisse twirling and tapping in style.
Elizabeth Albrecht did an elegant ballet to “A Time for Us,” from “Romeo and Juliet.” More dancers came out for “CanCan,” including Cindy Betts, Paula Furr, Cathy Lucking, Diane Arduin, and Jo Gagne.

Bob Stehman played a hard rocking Elton John.

Things got funky with Michael Jackson, and moved into a pop music mode with tributes to Liza Minelli, Celine Dion, Adele  and Frank Sinatra.
Among the singers were: Billie Thatcher, who brought down the house with a rousing “New York, New York.”  Barb Hanberry, Janet Maloney, Bonnie Williams and Bob Stehman, who got the place jumping early on with an Elton John tribute on “Crocodile Rock,” also shined.
There was also a country music tribute, as well as patriotic numbers. The dance company honored the following Villagers, who are veterans: Greg Peters, Lisa Vanderbloemen, Bill Ward, Bob Bienvenue and Tom Gibboney.
Caisse was indefatigable all night long. He was flying high and tapping hard on “Riverdance.” Then he came on like James Cagney on “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” He offered a rollicking country hoedown dance and was in Gene Kelly form on “Singing in the Rain.”
Caisse seemed inspired on this night, moving and grooving at an explosive pace.
“It was special;  have mixed emotions,” he said, surrounded by his wife and well-wishers after the show in the Savannah Center lobby.
Someone asked Caisse if this night was what he saved for his last dance.
“No comment,” he said with a smile.
One audience member seemed to already know the answer:  “This guy will never stop dancing,” he said.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

